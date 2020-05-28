E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Craft-loving grandmother creates face masks with ‘windows’ to help deaf people

PUBLISHED: 18:59 28 May 2020

67-year-old Wendy has been designing face masks with windows for people who have problems with their hearing. Picture: WENDY ROBERTS

67-year-old Wendy has been designing face masks with windows for people who have problems with their hearing. Picture: WENDY ROBERTS

Submitted

A 67-year-old who has a love of crafts is using her time at home to create face masks with plastic windows, which she thinks could help children in schools and those who have trouble hearing.

67-year-old Wendy has been creating face masks during lockdown. Picture: WENDY ROBERTS67-year-old Wendy has been creating face masks during lockdown. Picture: WENDY ROBERTS

Wendy Roberts was put into lockdown by her two daughters back in March – even before the Prime Minister announced the countrywide measures – and has been creating face masks ever since.

Now, the 67-year-old widow who lives in Great Yarmouth, has come up with an innovative design using a square plastic window, which she says will help people lip-read in public.

“I had never stitched with plastic before,” explained Wendy, who enjoys knitting, sewing and crochet. “But a lady asked if I could create her a face mask with a window so people can still see her mouth at work, so I gave it a go.”

More: Face masks – where to buy them, how to make your own and when you should wear one

Wendy says she “made the design up as she went along” but was pleased with her end result and managed to sell two to her first customer – who described them as “brilliant” and has since received a lot of interest on Facebook in towns such as Leiston, Aldeburgh and Saxmundham.

Wendy, 67, who lives in Great Yarmouth, has been preparing button buckles for face masks too. Picture: WENDY ROBERTSWendy, 67, who lives in Great Yarmouth, has been preparing button buckles for face masks too. Picture: WENDY ROBERTS

You may also want to watch:

Speaking of the face masks, Wendy said: “You can’t buy them like this anywhere, but I think they are perfect for people who work anywhere in the general public, such as shops and offices.

“You don’t know if people are hard of hearing or deaf and many people look at people’s mouths to understand them. I think everyone would benefit from a face mask like this.

“They would also be great in schools worn by teachers, as I think children would appreciate being able to see their mouths and more of their faces. It would be less daunting.”

Wendy has been creating face masks in lockdown and selling them on Facebook. Picture: WENDY ROBERTSWendy has been creating face masks in lockdown and selling them on Facebook. Picture: WENDY ROBERTS

Wendy says she is “not a greedy lady” and only sells the window face masks for £4 and the originals for £2, to cover her initial costs.

The grandmother and great-grandmother has a passion for crafts and has kept busy during the lockdown by creating things for the Christmas Market in Great Yarmouth, which is spread out over three days.

She has also been making regular face masks and button buckles.

If you are interested in getting a window facemask you can email Wendy about them here.

Topic Tags:

Drive 24