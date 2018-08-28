Gallery

Managerial duo close to completing ‘gruelling’ challenge for charity

An intrepid duo remain “in good spirits” as they close in on their goal of completing a “gruelling” challenge.

The joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football Club, Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair, are approaching the final few miles in their epic 50-mile charity walk.

The pair decided to leave the comfort of the team’s minibus behind and “walk to an away game” to raise funds for the mental health charity Mind – as they walk from Great Yarmouth to Stowmarket ahead of the Thurlow Nunn premier division match.

Mr Mason, 38, and Mr Sinclair, 45, left Yarmouth’s Wellesley Stadium at 8am on Friday and walked 36 miles to Hoxne, arriving 12 hours later between 8pm and 9pm last night.

The pair then set off at 6.40am this morning (Saturday) with the final few miles to complete, as they are scheduled to arrive at Stowmarket’s Greens Meadow Ground about 1.30pm, ahead of the players, club officials and fans.

As they approached the final few miles, Mr Mason said: “We are struggling massively and it has been a huge challenge.

“We have felt better. The pace has slowed right down now in the final few miles. The blisters, knees and hanstrings are not doing well.”

Mr Sinclair added: “It’s definitely tougher than expected.

“I knew it would be tough but this is gruelling. We have been on hard ground, soft ground, on grass verges and have had to use sticks to aid us.”

Despite admitting they were “very sore” from the strenuous conditions they’d faced, Mr Mason: “We’re still in good spirits and I think we will be fairly close to raising £4,000 – which is 100 per cent more than our £2,000 target on the JustGiving page.

“We are overwhelmed by people’s generosity and all the support we have had.”

After a very tough first day, the pair were hoping to catch up with some rest last night, but they endured a “terrible night’s sleep” in their tent with “condensation inside” that kept falling on them and air beds that didn’t work.

“It was meant to be a two-man tent, but it was more like just for one person, so we had to get up at 2.45am for a stretch,” Mr Mason said.

So come 2.45pm this afternoon, and after the 50-mile trk, what will the final message to the Yarmouth players be?

“We know Stowmarket are an excellent side, and today would be daunting without all of this,” Mr Sinclair said.

“But we’ll tell the players to go out there and enjoy themselves – we have done what we have done, so you do your bit.”

With donations still being accepted, visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walk-to-an-away-game

