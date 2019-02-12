Partly Cloudy

Season ticket changes put some Greater Anglia fares up by almost 8%

PUBLISHED: 07:08 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 13 February 2019

Some season ticket holders will see the price of their journeys increase by almost 8%. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Commuters with some Greater Anglia season tickets are facing fare rises of almost 8% next month as the rail company tries to “rationalise” its ticket prices.

People who travel from Ipswich to London using “Season Direct” monthly season ticket will see their fares go up from £551 a month to £648.50 a month from next month – although they will get a free month after keeping their account going for 11 consecutive months.

That means the annual cost will rise from £6,612 to £7,134 – a 7.9% rise.

Ipswich commuter Tim Baker said many people bought the monthly ticket because it guaranteed to repay any money due back because of late trains direct into the holders account to reduce the price of the next ticket – rather than receiving them in vouchers which had to be saved up over a long period of time.

It was also useful because it offered unlimited travel on Greater Anglia trains at weekends and bank holidays.

“But we suddenly got this letter saying the price structure was changing and worked out that the rise was much higher than other fare rises. Many people will be affected by this.”

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said the company was simplifying its ticket pricing structure and passengers with Season Direct accounts were being moved to the standard monthly season ticket tariff – but were being offered the 12th month free if they’d bought the other 11 tickets without a break.

She said: “Season direct continues to offer good value – passengers pay monthly via direct debit and after 11 months, will get the twelfth month free.

“Customers who choose season direct will also receive unlimited travel between their chosen two stations at any time, as well as unlimited travel on all Greater Anglia services at weekends and on Bank Holidays.

“Delay Repay claims are credited directly back to the customer’s account, which automatically reduces their payment the following month.

“The cheapest fares are available via our website and any passenger who would like help choosing the best type of ticket can contact us direct for help.”

A report into the rail industry, including ticket prices and structures, is currently being conducted for the government and is expected to report later this year.

