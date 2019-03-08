ANPR speeds parking at Greater Anglia stations

New ANPR cameras are being introduced at Ipswich station car park. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Automatic number plate recognition cameras are being introduced at railway station car parks across East Anglia in a bid to make it easier for travellers to leave their vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The changes affect car parks at Ipswich, Manningtree, Colchester, Marks Tey, and Diss among others elsewhere in the region.

The ticketless ANPR technology increases the variety of payment options available and helps to improve security.

Customers can now pay for their parking online anytime up until midnight the day after their visit on the Great Anglia Parking Portal (gaparking.co.uk).

They can pre-register their car and payment details online, allowing automatic payment to make parking completely hassle-free.

Blue badge holders will continue to park for free, provided they register with NCP online or by phone up within 24 hours of leaving the car park. They can do this online, by phone or by post.

The programme will also see all on-site payment kiosks replaced, enabling payment by cash, card, Google wallet and Apple Pay. Alternatively, customers can choose to pay using their mobile phone at the time of parking.

This is part of an on-going programme to make commuters' parking simpler – by removing the need for cash and by offering choice when it comes to electronic payment methods.

Furthermore, each upgraded car park will also be able to provide customers with real time occupancy data via the Greater Anglia website and Great Anglia Parking Portal.

This will allow all customers to view current availability at the car park ahead of their visit, as well as expected occupancy for any given time or day of the week based on historical trend data.

NCP's Contract Manager, Mark Kraft, said: “NCP has enjoyed a successful partnership with Greater Anglia for 12 years now as we collectively strive to deliver a leading product and service within the industry.

“We understand that for the majority of customers using these sites, parking is just a small part of their journey and we want to make this a seamless an experience as possible.

“This is why we are significantly expanding the methods of payments, giving customers the ability to pay for their parking in a way and at a time that is most convenient for them.”

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia Asset Management Director, said: “We know customers who drive to stations want to be able to park as quickly and easily as possible, which is why we're committed to improving parking across the Greater Anglia network, making life a little easier for our customers.”

Car park users can still also pay online, using Dash or text, by phone, or at the pay machines.