E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Further disruption to rail services due to freight train

PUBLISHED: 21:04 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:04 17 February 2020

Greater Anglia have cancelled services between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia have cancelled services between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Rail passengers in Suffolk have been left facing further disruption due to a late running freight train.

Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Felixstowe on Monday evening have been cancelled as a result of the delay.

The news comes after services on the line were disrupted earlier in the day due to a fault with a train.

You may also want to watch:

The services which have been canclled are:

-8.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-9.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich

-10.28pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-11.01pm Felixstowe to Ipswich

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Alleged rapist ‘violently forced himself upon woman’, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Further disruption to rail services due to freight train

Greater Anglia have cancelled services between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Swimming deaths at beach were a ‘tragic accident’, inquest hears

The two siblings died in hospital following the incident at Clacton Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Drone used in hunt for ‘high risk’ missing person

The fire service drone was sent up overnight (file photo) Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24