Further disruption to rail services due to freight train
PUBLISHED: 21:04 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:04 17 February 2020
Rail passengers in Suffolk have been left facing further disruption due to a late running freight train.
Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Felixstowe on Monday evening have been cancelled as a result of the delay.
The news comes after services on the line were disrupted earlier in the day due to a fault with a train.
The services which have been canclled are:
-8.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe
-9.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich
-10.28pm Ipswich to Felixstowe
-11.01pm Felixstowe to Ipswich