Further disruption to rail services due to freight train

Rail passengers in Suffolk have been left facing further disruption due to a late running freight train.

Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and Felixstowe on Monday evening have been cancelled as a result of the delay.

The news comes after services on the line were disrupted earlier in the day due to a fault with a train.

The services which have been canclled are:

-8.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-9.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich

-10.28pm Ipswich to Felixstowe

-11.01pm Felixstowe to Ipswich