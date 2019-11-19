E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Engineering works causing cancellations on Greater Anglia trains

PUBLISHED: 07:42 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 19 November 2019

Overrunning engineering works between Chelmsford and Shenfield have caused disruption across Essex and Suffolk this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Commuters on Greater Anglia trains can expect disrupted services this morning - find out which services are affected in Suffolk and Essex.

In a statement on the Greater Anglian website, the company says that overrunning engineering works between Chelmsford and Shenfield are the cause of the disruption.

The works have now cleared but passengers may still experience delays and cancellations throughout the morning.

The statement said: "Following earlier over-running engineering works between Shenfield and Chelmsford all lines are now open.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 25 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 9am."

What services are affected this morning?

- 6.29am Ipswich to Liverpool Street stops additionally at Hatfield Peverel and Shenfield

- 6.40am Braintree to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

- 6.52am Ipswich to Liverpool Street stops additionally at Witham, Hatfield Peverel and Shenfield

- 7.03am Norwich to London Liverpool Street is being delayed at Diss and is expected to run 10 minutes late

- 7.17am Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Shenfield

- 7.26am Braintree to Liverpool Street starts at Witham

- 7.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled

- 7.45am Clacton-On-Sea to Colchester is cancelled

- 7.49am Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street has been cancelled

- 7.55am London Liverpool Street to Norwich will also call at Stowmarket

