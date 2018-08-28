Partly Cloudy

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

PUBLISHED: 12:21 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 28 January 2019

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

A person has died after being struck by a train in the Needham Market area between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

According to a Greater Anglia spokesman, the incident occurred around 10.50am on Monday, January 28.

Three fire crews were sent to attend the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “At 10.54am today, January 28, officers from British Transport Police were called to the line close to Needham Market station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. “Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Greater Anglia has warned customers that services could be delayed or disrupted, with the Ipswich to Stowmarket section of the network used by trains heading from London to Cambridge and Norwich.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: “Due to a person being hit by a train between #Ipswich and Stowmarket all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended.”

The train provider have arranged for buses at Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Norwich and Ipswich to help keep passengers moving to their destinations and expect the line to reopen about 1pm.

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
