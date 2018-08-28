Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A person has died after being struck by a train in the Needham Market area between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

According to a Greater Anglia spokesman, the incident occurred around 10.50am on Monday, January 28.

Three fire crews were sent to attend the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “At 10.54am today, January 28, officers from British Transport Police were called to the line close to Needham Market station following a report of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. “Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Greater Anglia has warned customers that services could be delayed or disrupted, with the Ipswich to Stowmarket section of the network used by trains heading from London to Cambridge and Norwich.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: “Due to a person being hit by a train between #Ipswich and Stowmarket all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended.”

The train provider have arranged for buses at Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Norwich and Ipswich to help keep passengers moving to their destinations and expect the line to reopen about 1pm.