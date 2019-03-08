'We're completely stuck - it's a joke' - Rail passengers' anger at train chaos

Greater Anglia passengers have experienced severe disruption on trains heading to London Liverpool Street Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Frustrated commuters have voiced their anger as trains running from Ipswich to London Liverpool Street have been cancelled for more than three hours.

#Colchester - although we are advising people not to travel we are trying to source some buses, but these will be extremely limited due to the time of day in which this incident has occured.. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 24, 2019

It comes following damages to an overhead line near Colchester, which has caused major disruption to the network.

Many passengers headed for the capital have taken the long alternative route of travelling via Cambridge, although those heading to Colchester and other Essex stations have felt they are stuck in limbo.

Care home manager Daniel Rowark, 34, said: "I need to get to Billericay for work as soon as possible.

"I've been here for an hour already and there is no news - it is too difficult for me to go any other way.

"I've got a really important job to do and people need me, but thankfully I can work from Ipswich for now."

Disruption was originally expected until 9am although Greater Anglia say they now expect services to resume at 2pm.

Other commuters have teamed up with strangers to pay for taxis to their destination due to a lack of rail replacement buses.

Gavin Priestley, 20, said: "It is an absolute joke, there are no other words for it.

"We've been here for more than an hour and there has been no mention of buses or anything - it feels as if they aren't doing anything to help.

"It seems like every other day there is some sort of problem."

Mr Priestley had joined a group of other commuters headed for Colchester to hire a taxi - adding he cannot afford both the time or expense.

Another member of his group added: "This is the second time this week I've been late to work because of trains.

"Thankfully my boss has been very understanding."

Rail replacement buses later arrived at the station which are understood to be made available for Colchester passengers soon.