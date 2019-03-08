Greater Anglia still committed to repair work at Saxmundham railway station as talks continue

A train operator has re-iterated its support for a Suffolk station building that was left devastated by fire more than a year ago.

Six fire crews were called to the station on February 12, 2018 after fire broke out in the main building.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than two hours battling the blaze which threw huge clouds of smoke into the air.

Local rail services were also disrupted, taking hours to return back to normal, and forcing passengers to take replacement bus services.

In the days following the fire parts of the Victorian station building's first floor had to be demolished after succumbing to the large blaze.

Since then parts of the site have had to be cordoned off for safety reasons.

A meeting was held towards the end of last year to discuss the station's future after concerns that the building may be demolished.

Representatives of the town and district councils attended the meeting as well as Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and local travel groups.

At the time the train operator said it intended to restore the station as a one-storey building, which would incorporate a waiting room for passengers.

Greater Anglia said it would also carry out repairs to the station's canopy and supports.

It also outlined plans to redesign the station's car park which was set to include a wild meadow feature in the lower area.

At the meeting Greater Anglia also stated that it would continue to consult with customers "as far as is practical".

Building work at the station had been expected to start before the end of March but over a year since the fire took place none of this work has yet to take place.

This week Greater Anglia confirmed that it remained in discussion with local authorities about the future of the station and still intended to carry out the repair work needed.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said this week: "We are working with the planning authority on plans for Saxmundham station.

"We hope to carry out improvements including a new waiting room, repair works to both platforms and resurfacing the car park."

It's not clear at this stage when discussions between the parties will end and work begin at the station.