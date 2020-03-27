More changes at Greater Anglia as demand for services remains low

British Transport Police are patrolling railway stations across the country

The rail operator is making temporary changes to ticket office opening hours at some stations and reducing a small number of rural train services from Monday March 30.

The company has seen falls in passenger numbers after the Government lockdown advised people to only travel if necessary.

Greater Anglia says the changes will help it to provide services for key workers.

Opening hours will be temporarily reduced at some stations but will remain open during the busiest times of the day, to ensure people can still buy tickets if necessary.

Greater Anglia is also temporarily making a small number of minor changes to services on regional routes, as fewer people are travelling, but there will still be an hourly service throughout the day on the lines affected by these alterations.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s Commercial and Customer Service Director, said: “Customers should only visit a ticket office in person if it’s absolutely necessary. We have a number of colleagues who are self-isolating, so changes have been made to ensure the ticket offices remain open during core hours.

“We are setting up new processes for refunds, as customers should not be going to ticket offices for refunds during this lockdown period.

“There will also be some minor changes to the timetables on our regional routes. These lines will still have hourly services, but we are making some small amendments to the timetables, where services had been more frequent than that.

“We would like to thank all of our colleagues who are continuing to work hard to help key workers with their essential travel, and we would like to thank customers for following government advice.”

