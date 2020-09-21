E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Greater Anglia staff member sent home after positive coronavirus test

PUBLISHED: 14:06 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 21 September 2020

A Greater Anglia staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Stock image Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A member of staff for rail operator Greater Anglia was sent home after testing positive for Covid-19.

Greater Anglia said that one staff member had tested positive following routine testing but had shown no symptoms.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “A member of staff who was asymptomatic was sent home after testing positive following a routine test.

“Precautionary cleaning and sanitisation was carried out. No passenger services were affected.

“We have invested in new powerful cleaning equipment for trains and stations, including staff areas. This includes fogging guns which spray a mist of disinfectant on every surface, vacuum cleaners which clean the air as well as floors and hygiene monitoring equipment to ensure cleaning is as efficient as possible.

“Other measures to keep people safe include signs, floor markings and one way systems to help with social distancing at stations, hand sanitizers at all staffed stations and extra staff at some stations.

“Passengers are asked to help us keep them safe by always wearing a face covering on our stations and trains and washing or sanitising their hands.”

