Cow 'stuck under train' after collision near Colchester

PUBLISHED: 09:26 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:26 18 June 2019

A train collided with a cow between Colchester and Wivenhoe on June 18 Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

A train near Colchester has collided with a cow on the tracks, causing disruption on the Greater Anglia network.

The train franchise reported that the 6.47am Clacton-on-Sea to London Liverpool Street train struck a cow between Colchester and Wivenhoe.

The collision caused delays heading towards Colchester for the duration of the morning and affected services travelling from Thorpe-le-Soken and Walton-on-the-Naze.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "A train struck a cow, near Wivenhoe towards Colchester. The cow was stuck under the front of the train, and needed to be removed before the train can move."

The track was cleared about 8.30am, with disruption expected to clear on the network by 10am.

Network Rail engineers are being deployed to the incident.

Greater Anglia have directed affected customers to their Delay Repay scheme and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Local bus routes 61/62 (Wivenhoe to Colchester) and 97/98 (Colchester to Clacton-on-Sea) are accepting train tickets

