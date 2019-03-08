Cows on train tracks between Stowmarket and Needham Market

Trains are delayed by up to 15 minutes due to cows on the track between Stowmarket and Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Cows are causing delays on Greater Anglia for the second time in two days - leaving some passengers in udder despair.

11:20 Ipswich to Cambridge has been previously delayed, has been further delayed at Bury St Edmunds and is now 15 minutes late due to cows on the track. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 23, 2019

Greater Anglia warned travellers that delays of up to 10 minutes could be caused after cows found their way onto the tracks between Stowmarket and Needham Market on March 23.

The disruption happened about 11am but the animals were mooved on before delays became to lengthy.

Greater Anglia’s JourneyCheck website reported that four services were affected by the cows, with delays of about 15 minutes.

It is not know exactly where the cows have blocked the progress of the trains or who owns the cows.

Yesterday, about 12.30pm, some services heading to London Liverpool Street were held at Colchester station when drivers heard about a herd further ahead.

Passengers whose journey has been affected by a delay of more than 30 minutes are entitled to Greater Anglia’s Delay Repay scheme for a portion of their fare to be refunded.