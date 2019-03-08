Train users asked to postpone journeys after person hit by a train

Greater Anglia is asking train users to postpone their journeys between Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton on Sea, Colchester and Liverpool street after a person was hit by a train.

All lines are currently blocked after the incident which took place between Colchester and Marks Tey.

As a result Greater Anglia says it cannot operate services between Colchester and Witham.

Services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended completely as the train that services the stations has been unable to leave the Colchester depot.

A bus replacement service is in operation.

A reduced service is operating in other areas including between; Witham and Shenfield, Witham and Braintree, Colchester to Clacton and Ipswich and Norwich.

An update on the situation is expected at 7am but delays could run until 9am the train operator has warned.

In the meantime Greater Anglia has advised of alternative routes for train users this morning;

Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Norwich via Cambridge and Ely (Journey time Liverpool Street to Cambridge 70 to 85 minutes, Cambridge to Norwich 80 minutes).

London Underground: Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines between Liverpool Street and King's Cross (journey time 10 minutes) to Connect with

Great Northern / Thameslink services between King's Cross / St Pancras and Cambridge / Ely (journey time 50 minutes to Cambridge, 70 minutes to Ely) for connections on Greater Anglia, Cross Country and East Midlands Trains services between Cambridge / Ely and Norwich. (Journey time 60 Minutes Ely-Norwich)

Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Ipswich via Cambridge (Journey time Liverpool Street to Cambridge 70 to 85 minutes, Cambridge to Ipswich 82 minutes).

London Underground: Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines between Liverpool Street and King's Cross (journey time 10 minutes) to Connect with

Great Northern / Thameslink services between King's Cross / St Pancras and Cambridge for connections to Ipswich (journey time 46 minutes to Cambridge, Cambridge to Ipswich 82 minutes).