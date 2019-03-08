Thunderstorms

Train users asked to postpone journeys after person hit by a train

PUBLISHED: 06:23 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 25 June 2019

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Greater Anglia is asking train users to postpone their journeys between Norwich, Ipswich, Clacton on Sea, Colchester and Liverpool street after a person was hit by a train.

All lines are currently blocked after the incident which took place between Colchester and Marks Tey.

As a result Greater Anglia says it cannot operate services between Colchester and Witham.

Services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been suspended completely as the train that services the stations has been unable to leave the Colchester depot.

A bus replacement service is in operation.

A reduced service is operating in other areas including between; Witham and Shenfield, Witham and Braintree, Colchester to Clacton and Ipswich and Norwich.

An update on the situation is expected at 7am but delays could run until 9am the train operator has warned.

In the meantime Greater Anglia has advised of alternative routes for train users this morning;

Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Norwich via Cambridge and Ely (Journey time Liverpool Street to Cambridge 70 to 85 minutes, Cambridge to Norwich 80 minutes).

London Underground: Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines between Liverpool Street and King's Cross (journey time 10 minutes) to Connect with

Great Northern / Thameslink services between King's Cross / St Pancras and Cambridge / Ely (journey time 50 minutes to Cambridge, 70 minutes to Ely) for connections on Greater Anglia, Cross Country and East Midlands Trains services between Cambridge / Ely and Norwich. (Journey time 60 Minutes Ely-Norwich)

Greater Anglia services between Liverpool Street and Ipswich via Cambridge (Journey time Liverpool Street to Cambridge 70 to 85 minutes, Cambridge to Ipswich 82 minutes).

London Underground: Circle, Hammersmith and City and Metropolitan lines between Liverpool Street and King's Cross (journey time 10 minutes) to Connect with

Great Northern / Thameslink services between King's Cross / St Pancras and Cambridge for connections to Ipswich (journey time 46 minutes to Cambridge, Cambridge to Ipswich 82 minutes).

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look at detailed plans for £70m Tollgate Village leisure and retail park

A CGI of what the new Tollgate Village in Stanway could look like Picture: CORSTORPHINE AND WRIGHT ARCHITECTS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

