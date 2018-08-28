Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Van abandoned at level crossing

PUBLISHED: 09:18 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 08 February 2019

A van has been left on rail tracks near Beccles. Picture: BTP

A van has been left on rail tracks near Beccles. Picture: BTP

Archant

A van that has been left on rail lines near Beccles is causing long delays on the line between Lowestoft and Ipswich.

British Transport Police (BTP) are on scene along side National Rail to try and remove the vehicle.

Greater Anglia have announced that shuttle trains will run between Halesworth and Ipswich and Lowestoft and Beccles and a replacement bus service will run between Beccles and Halesworth, bypassign the affected section of track.

Recovery is begin organised by National Rail however it is not expected to arrive until around 10am.

A BTP spokesman said: “At 5.55am today officers were called to a level crossing on Grove Road in Beccles after reports of a van on the tracks causing a significant obstruction. It is believed the incident happened between 4.30am and 5.30am.

“An investigation is now underway to understand who was driving the vehicle. Officers are working closely with Network Rail in order to remove the van from the tracks as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 68 of 08/02/2019. Or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

Inci Korkmaz, Director of Framlingham Fish Bar, with her cousin outside the shop. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ed Sheeran’s favourite chippy proud to represent Framlingham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Van abandoned at level crossing

A van has been left on rail tracks near Beccles. Picture: BTP

Everything you need to know: Norwich City v Ipswich Town - how to watch, travel information and more

Ipswich Town and Norwich City will clash in the East Anglian derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘Do we start him or bring him on to make an impact?’ - Lambert on using creative spark Bishop

Teddy Bishop played well against Sheffield Wednesday . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Woman fraudulently claimed £17,000 in benefits after receiving £36,000 inheritance

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Could making bus travel free help cut car emissions and reduce air pollution?

Think tank Transport for Quality of Life says large scale changes to transport are needed Pictures: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists