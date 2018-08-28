Van abandoned at level crossing

A van has been left on rail tracks near Beccles. Picture: BTP Archant

A van that has been left on rail lines near Beccles is causing long delays on the line between Lowestoft and Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport Police (BTP) are on scene along side National Rail to try and remove the vehicle.

Greater Anglia have announced that shuttle trains will run between Halesworth and Ipswich and Lowestoft and Beccles and a replacement bus service will run between Beccles and Halesworth, bypassign the affected section of track.

Recovery is begin organised by National Rail however it is not expected to arrive until around 10am.

A BTP spokesman said: “At 5.55am today officers were called to a level crossing on Grove Road in Beccles after reports of a van on the tracks causing a significant obstruction. It is believed the incident happened between 4.30am and 5.30am.

“An investigation is now underway to understand who was driving the vehicle. Officers are working closely with Network Rail in order to remove the van from the tracks as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 68 of 08/02/2019. Or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.