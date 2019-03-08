Cow hit by train at Stowmarket - expect major delays this afternoon

Cows are causing train disruption for Greater Anglia users between Ipswich, London, Norwich, Peterborough and Cambridge Picture: MRDOOMITS/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO mrdoomits

Greater Anglia services from Suffolk to London and Norwich have been interrupted or cancelled after a cow was hit on the line near Stowmarket.

Services between Liverpool Street & Norwich have been disrupted due to cows on the track near #Stowmarket. Short notice alterations, cancellations & delays of up to 60 mins can be expected.



Network are currently dealing with the problem to restore services to normal. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 28, 2019

A herd of cows were reported to be on the line earlier this afternoon, causing delays.

Greater Anglia have confirmed that one of the animals was struck by a train.

A spokesman for the train operator said: "Unfortunately we have struck a cow at Stowmarket so services are disrupted. We've got some buses on the way but current delays are around 35 minutes."

Greater Anglia has since warned that the disruption is expected until 5.30pm, with some services cancelled completely.

Among the cancellations were the 1.02pm Ipswich to Cambridge, the 1.55pm Ipswich to Peterborough and the 3.32pm Liverpool Street to Norwich services.

One Twitter user said: "Cows in the railway causing delays between Stowmarket & Ipswich lets hope they get them moooving out of the way."

This isn't the first time Mid Suffolk cows have caused disruption for train passengers, with the farmyard animals leaving passengers stuck in the mud in March.