Cow hit by train at Stowmarket - expect major delays this afternoon

PUBLISHED: 14:37 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 28 July 2019

Cows are causing train disruption for Greater Anglia users between Ipswich, London, Norwich, Peterborough and Cambridge Picture: MRDOOMITS/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO

mrdoomits

Greater Anglia services from Suffolk to London and Norwich have been interrupted or cancelled after a cow was hit on the line near Stowmarket.

A herd of cows were reported to be on the line earlier this afternoon, causing delays.

Greater Anglia have confirmed that one of the animals was struck by a train.

A spokesman for the train operator said: "Unfortunately we have struck a cow at Stowmarket so services are disrupted. We've got some buses on the way but current delays are around 35 minutes."

Greater Anglia has since warned that the disruption is expected until 5.30pm, with some services cancelled completely.

Among the cancellations were the 1.02pm Ipswich to Cambridge, the 1.55pm Ipswich to Peterborough and the 3.32pm Liverpool Street to Norwich services.

One Twitter user said: "Cows in the railway causing delays between Stowmarket & Ipswich lets hope they get them moooving out of the way."

This isn't the first time Mid Suffolk cows have caused disruption for train passengers, with the farmyard animals leaving passengers stuck in the mud in March.

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

