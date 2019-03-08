E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police called to railway station after 'disruptive youths' cause delays

PUBLISHED: 07:37 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 13 August 2019

Greater Anglia announced delays of about 30 minutes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail passengers faced delays on trains due to 'disruptive youths' this morning.

Train services running through Thorpe-Le-Soken were subject to cancellation, delay or revision due to disruptive passengers.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said youths had caused a disturbance at Thorpe-Le-Soken, both on the station and on trains.

Essex Police and the British Transport Police were called to the scene.

Greater Anglia said arrests had been made and services but passengers were likely to face delays of about 30 minutes between Clacton/Walton-on-the-Naze and Colchester.

