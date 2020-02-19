E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two morning trains cancelled on East Suffolk Line as Greater Anglia beset by more woes

19 February, 2020 - 08:51
Rush-hour trains were cancelled on the Greater Anglia network this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rush-hour trains were cancelled on the Greater Anglia network this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Greater Anglia's new trains caused yet more woe for commuters this morning as two main commuter services on the East Suffolk Line were cancelled due to faults.

The rail operator cancelled the 6.41am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich, which also calls at Beccles, Halesworth, Saxmundham and Woodbridge.

Dozens of passengers had already boarded the 7.27am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich - the busiest morning commuter train on the East Suffolk Line - but were told that the train had developed a fault.

You may also want to watch:

It sat on the platform for 15mins while the driver shut down the train and attempted to restart it, but travellers were later told it was being cancelled.

Passengers were advised to get a rail replacement bus service to Norwich and then a train from Norwich to Ipswich, or wait for the 9.07am train from Lowestoft.

No trains are operating between Lowestoft and Norwich this week because of rail engineering works.

The East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Beccles has only this week reopened after a two-week closure to replace ageing signalling on the line.

Meanwhile the 7.44am train from Cambridge to Ipswich was also cancelled due to what Greater Anglia described as "a fault on this train", while the 6.52am Ipswich to London Liverpool Street service started at Colchester due to a member of the train crew being unavailable.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Officer in court after ‘out-of-control’ police dog bit woman in park

The offence is alleged to have happened in Springfield Hall Park, also known as Arun Park, last February Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies causing shop wall crash by careless driving

A car crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s going to be that real test moment’ - heavyweight Wardley relishing English title fight with Vallily

Fabio Wardley fights Simon Vallily for the English heavyweight title on April 4th in Newcastle. Picture: PA SPORT

Two morning trains cancelled on East Suffolk Line as Greater Anglia beset by more woes

Rush-hour trains were cancelled on the Greater Anglia network this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire
Drive 24