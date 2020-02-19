Two morning trains cancelled on East Suffolk Line as Greater Anglia beset by more woes

Greater Anglia's new trains caused yet more woe for commuters this morning as two main commuter services on the East Suffolk Line were cancelled due to faults.

07:27 Lowestoft to Ipswich has been cancelled due to a train fault. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) February 19, 2020

The rail operator cancelled the 6.41am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich, which also calls at Beccles, Halesworth, Saxmundham and Woodbridge.

Dozens of passengers had already boarded the 7.27am service from Lowestoft to Ipswich - the busiest morning commuter train on the East Suffolk Line - but were told that the train had developed a fault.

It sat on the platform for 15mins while the driver shut down the train and attempted to restart it, but travellers were later told it was being cancelled.

Passengers were advised to get a rail replacement bus service to Norwich and then a train from Norwich to Ipswich, or wait for the 9.07am train from Lowestoft.

No trains are operating between Lowestoft and Norwich this week because of rail engineering works.

The East Suffolk Line between Lowestoft and Beccles has only this week reopened after a two-week closure to replace ageing signalling on the line.

Meanwhile the 7.44am train from Cambridge to Ipswich was also cancelled due to what Greater Anglia described as "a fault on this train", while the 6.52am Ipswich to London Liverpool Street service started at Colchester due to a member of the train crew being unavailable.