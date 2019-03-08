Greater Anglia’s trains should run mostly as normal over Easter

Trains should run through from East Anglia to London over most of the Easter holiday weekend. Archant

Greater Anglia is preparing to run a near-normal service over much of the Easter holiday – although there will be some mainline disruption on Easter Day itself.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The main line to London will be open throughout the holiday period, although on Easter Sunday Network Rail will be replacing some overhead lines so trains between Colchester and Norwich will be replaced by buses – as will trains between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Saturday services will operate on Good Friday and Easter Monday and there will be no trains on the Ipswich to Felixstowe line on the Saturday or Sunday as Network Rail continue installing new tracks.

Meanwhile just after Easter, on April 30, Greater Anglia is phasing out paper tickets for weekly season tickets – they will only be available on a smart card.

The company says this should make it quicker to get through barriers and are more flexible. Details of how to apply are here.