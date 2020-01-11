Weekend of rail delays as buses replace trains

Buses are replacing trains on several Greater Anglia services this weekend. Picture: JOHN DAY Archant

Passengers are set to face a weekend of rail delays, with buses replacing trains on several services in Suffolk.

Commuters have faced several weeks of the delays across the Greater Anglia network of late due to signalling problems on the network, as well as a shortage of trains.

Problems have eased in recent weeks, with services being restored on the main lines in and out of Ipswich while Greater Anglia's new trains have been introduced.

However now people travelling across the county this weekend are set to face more delays all weekend due to planned engineering works.

There are no trains out of Lowestoft at all, with rail replacement buses running between Lowestoft and Beccles, as well as Lowestoft and Norwich.

Buses will also replace trains between Ipswich/Manningtree and Marks Tey on both days, while on Sunday buses will replace trains between Bury St Edmunds and Ely/Cambridge North, for people travelling on the Peterborough and Cambridge services.

However, buses will not be callling at Kennet, near Newmarket.

For more information, visit Greater Anglia's JourneyCheck page.