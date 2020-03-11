How is Greater Anglia dealing with the coronavirus outbreak?

Greater Anglia has stepped up the hygiene regime on its trains in order to combat coronavirus.

The train operator is refilling soap dispensers more frequently and cleaning surfaces regularly.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: 'We understand that the spread of coronavirus will cause concern, but public health officials have been clear that people are at no greater risk on board trains or at platforms than they are in other public spaces.'

'We have stepped up refilling soap and water. Soap dispensers are being refilled when trains turnaround at Norwich and London Liverpool Street stations, regardless of how much is in the containers.

'We are also refilling water tanks when trains arrive at their final destination, before they start their next journey.

'We are reminding our staff to clean surfaces regularly, in line with Public Health England advice.'