E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Loose screws caused open door on train driving 80mph, say investigators

PUBLISHED: 18:46 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:46 27 November 2019

The door was an electric suburban train line which operate across the Greater Anglia network in Essex, and as far as Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT

The door was an electric suburban train line which operate across the Greater Anglia network in Essex, and as far as Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Greater Anglia train travelled at 80mph with one of its doors open for more than 20 minutes due to loose screws, accident investigators have found.

A probe was launched by Greater Anglia and government safety staff after a passenger train travelled through Essex on August 22, covering 16 miles with one of its doors open before a passenger alerted the driver.

The incident happened on one of the refurbished electric suburban trains that are used on services across Essex and up to Ipswich.

Read more: Greater Anglia train travelled with door open on service through Essex

Investigators found the door interlock system - designed to detect if any doors are not fully closed - failed because two door bracket screws had become loose and fallen out.

This meant the train was able to move away when commanded by the driver.

A Rail Accident Investigation Board (RAIB) report said Greater Anglia had since found loose screws on "at least 60 doorways" in its fleet of refurbished class 321 carriages.

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), said Greater Anglia has "serious questions" to answer following the report.

He said: "Safety on our railways must always be paramount. Passengers need to have complete confidence that they will not be put in danger whilst riding a train.

"In this instance it's blindingly obvious that something went very wrong for a door to open when the train was travelling at 80 mph.

"This raises serious questions about the maintenance regime and security checks being carried out on Greater Anglia trains."

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "We apologise to customers affected by this incident.

"We take the safety of our trains and customers extremely seriously and we have cooperated fully with RAIB in their investigations as well as carrying out our own investigation.

"We have introduced new more stringent safety procedures and are committed to carrying out additional checks on our trains' doors from now on."

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman and two dogs rescued from flood water

Eye Road in Kenton is completely closed due to heavy flooding Picture: @COUNTRYMOUSIE/TWITTER

Simply The Best! Do you remember Tina Turner coming to Ipswich?

The 19-song set was met with rapturous cheers from the thousands of fans that turned out to see Tina in her heyday Picture: JERRY TURNER

Hard work sees school improve from inadequate to good in three years

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary is celebrating an Ofsted rating of good in all areas Picture: YOXFORD AND PEASENHALL PRIMARY

Loose screws caused open door on train driving 80mph, say investigators

The door was an electric suburban train line which operate across the Greater Anglia network in Essex, and as far as Ipswich station. Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars steal guitars during break-in

The guitars were stolen from a business in Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists