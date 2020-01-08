E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia's new Intercity train carries its first passengers

PUBLISHED: 08:56 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:56 08 January 2020

The first new Intercity train at Ipswich station carrying passengers from East Anglia to London. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first new Intercity train at Ipswich station carrying passengers from East Anglia to London. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The first new Intercity train entered passenger-carrying service on the main line from East Anglia to London this morning.

The 7.40 from Norwich - the 8.20 from Ipswich - was formed of a 12-carriage Stadler Intercity train. The train is due to continue in service for the rest of the day.

The first Intercity trains arrived in the UK from Stadler's Swiss factory early last summer - and have been tested extensively on the main line.

They are similar in appearance to the new bimodes that entered service on regional and rural lines from the summer - but they are longer and also have a cafe/bar and first class accommodation.

A total of 10 12-carriage trains are due on the main line services to East Anglia and all are expected to be in service by the end of March when the last traditional Intercity train is expected to be withdrawn from the region.

We were on the first new Intercity train from Ipswich. This story will be updated later with pictures and reports from on board this train - the first brand new express train on the Great Eastern Main line since the first diesels were introduced in the early 1960s.

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘I don’t really take any notice’ - Downes focused on Town as West Ham join race to sign him

A number of clubs are tracking Flynn Downes, including Premier League West Ham. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Rolling road block after collision on A14 causing long delays over Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Hospitals told to improve – but bosses say new rating ‘doesn’t reflect on merger’

Nick Hulme is chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Katy Sandalls: What’s next for Tractor Girls after their historic FA Cup win?

Town Women players celebrate at the full time whistle as they beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the FA Cup third round Photo: ROSS HALLS

‘Wound-up’ son crashed father’s car into tree after argument about phone

Joshua Jones crashed his father's car into a tree on Cranley Green Road Picture: GOOGLE

East Anglia’s new Intercity train carries its first passengers

The first new Intercity train at Ipswich station carrying passengers from East Anglia to London. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists