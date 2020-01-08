East Anglia's new Intercity train carries its first passengers

The first new Intercity train at Ipswich station carrying passengers from East Anglia to London. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

The first new Intercity train entered passenger-carrying service on the main line from East Anglia to London this morning.

The 7.40 from Norwich - the 8.20 from Ipswich - was formed of a 12-carriage Stadler Intercity train. The train is due to continue in service for the rest of the day.

The first Intercity trains arrived in the UK from Stadler's Swiss factory early last summer - and have been tested extensively on the main line.

They are similar in appearance to the new bimodes that entered service on regional and rural lines from the summer - but they are longer and also have a cafe/bar and first class accommodation.

A total of 10 12-carriage trains are due on the main line services to East Anglia and all are expected to be in service by the end of March when the last traditional Intercity train is expected to be withdrawn from the region.

We were on the first new Intercity train from Ipswich. This story will be updated later with pictures and reports from on board this train - the first brand new express train on the Great Eastern Main line since the first diesels were introduced in the early 1960s.