E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fears raised over new train maintenance shed

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 April 2020

The proposed site below the A120 bypass, near Harwich International Port, where Greater Anglia has applied to build a maintainance shed which could be operational 24 hours a day Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The proposed site below the A120 bypass, near Harwich International Port, where Greater Anglia has applied to build a maintainance shed which could be operational 24 hours a day Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Greater Anglia is hoping to operate a new 24-hour maintenance shed next to a port in Essex.

Greater Anglia wants to use the site to store trains and parts, so it can keep its network running at all hours of the day Picture: NEIL PERRYGreater Anglia wants to use the site to store trains and parts, so it can keep its network running at all hours of the day Picture: NEIL PERRY

The proposed site, which would occupy land below the A120 bypass on the outskirts of Harwich, would be used for the maintenance and storage of spare parts and carriages.

The train operator said in its application that it wants the shed to access tracks at Harwich at all times and get trains operational at short notice.

Restrictions are currently in place limiting site working hours to 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

However, some residents living between the historic Harwich old town and the port are concerned about the impact it will have on their quality of life.

Residents living in Harwich have objected to the plans over concerns of noise pollution Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/BOMBARDIERResidents living in Harwich have objected to the plans over concerns of noise pollution Picture: GREATER ANGLIA/BOMBARDIER

One resident of the road, Carol Sutcliffe, objected to the plans - saying the proposed works were making her anxious and the thought of them going ahead made her feel “physically sick”.

You may also want to watch:

Another resident, Kalie Mills, took issue with the proposed work during evenings and weekends.

She said: “It [Yorktown Close] is a residential area so allowing work to be carried out 24/7 would create noise that would impact residents lives, especially if it was done after the hours of 7pm at night when people, including children, may be going to bed to sleep.

“I understand the need for the development but think that is reasonable to give permission 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday and not at weekends.

“Otherwise the noise pollution this will cause will be detrimental to the well being of residents out of those hours – we already have a working building site at near McDonald’s to contend with.”

In the noise assessment carried out by Carin Cross Civil Engineering, a worst-case scenario found the sound caused by the construction of the maintenance workshop and the machinery inside could have a “significant impact” for those living in nearby Yorktown Close, if the work was carried out between 7pm and 7am.

However, the engineers did make it clear that the scenario involved the use of machinery on the site 24 hours a day.

They recommended mitigating measures be taken and made clear before the plans are approved.

Essex Highways wasconsulted regarding the plans and raised no objections.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of high-earners at East Anglian councils fall in latest figures

Essex County Council has seen a fall in the number of high earners. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

‘There won’t be enough to crew an engine’ - firefighters desperate for coronavirus testing

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently operating without 4.2% of their workforce. Picture:: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

John West Great East Swim cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

John West Great East Swim 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Proposals for £90 increase to bus transport for 16-18 year olds at college and sixth form

Changes to post-16 school transport in Suffolk are set to be made which will see parents face a £90 increase per year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24