Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Almost 300 trains are due to be cancelled because of today's hot weather, rail operator Greater Anglia has warned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

So far 274 trains have been cancelled across the network, with services affected include trains between Ipswich and London.

The Stansted Express will also see widespread cancellations, potentially causing headaches for holidaymakers as the school holidays get under way.

Cancellations come amid fears tracks may buckle from the heat, which would cause knock-on effects across the network.

As a result, Greater Anglia has advised customers not to travel.

The operator has advised customers that all tickets for today will be valid on tomorrow's services, while advanced ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Announcing the plans yesterday, commercial and customer service director Martin Moran said: "We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this reduced service.

"It's impossible to run our usual services if trains have to go at such a reduced speed, so we are asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary

"Reducing the service for one day is preferable to disruption that a buckled rail could cause which would be longer, unplanned and even more inconvenient for customers"

Rail services between Colchester and Colchester Town stations have been suspended until the end of the day after overhead electric cables were damaged.

A spokesman said: "Due to damage to the Overhead line equipment near the Hythe station in Colchester, Greater Anglia train services are unable to run between Colchester and Colchester Town.

"Please be advised Walton on the Naze services are also unable to call at Colchester Town.

"Local bus routes, First Essex Buses are accepting Greater Anglia tickets all day between Colchester and Colchester Town."

A full list of cancellations is available here.