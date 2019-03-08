Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

PUBLISHED: 07:45 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 25 July 2019

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Almost 300 trains are due to be cancelled because of today's hot weather, rail operator Greater Anglia has warned.

So far 274 trains have been cancelled across the network, with services affected include trains between Ipswich and London.

The Stansted Express will also see widespread cancellations, potentially causing headaches for holidaymakers as the school holidays get under way.

Cancellations come amid fears tracks may buckle from the heat, which would cause knock-on effects across the network.

As a result, Greater Anglia has advised customers not to travel.

The operator has advised customers that all tickets for today will be valid on tomorrow's services, while advanced ticket holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Announcing the plans yesterday, commercial and customer service director Martin Moran said: "We're very sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers by this reduced service.

"It's impossible to run our usual services if trains have to go at such a reduced speed, so we are asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary

"Reducing the service for one day is preferable to disruption that a buckled rail could cause which would be longer, unplanned and even more inconvenient for customers"

Rail services between Colchester and Colchester Town stations have been suspended until the end of the day after overhead electric cables were damaged.

A spokesman said: "Due to damage to the Overhead line equipment near the Hythe station in Colchester, Greater Anglia train services are unable to run between Colchester and Colchester Town.

"Please be advised Walton on the Naze services are also unable to call at Colchester Town.

"Local bus routes, First Essex Buses are accepting Greater Anglia tickets all day between Colchester and Colchester Town."

A full list of cancellations is available here.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Revealed: How fugitive child abuser was snared in international ‘cat and mouse’ game with police

Detective Inspector Simon Bridgland, Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson and Detective Constable Kate Bond Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Paddy & Scott’s wins coffee contract with Chestnut Group pubs, inn and restaurants

Scott Russell of Paddy & Scott's, which has just won a contract to supply Chestnut Group pubs and restaurants with coffee, as well as training baristas Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Allow flexible working during heatwave, says union

It's going to be hot for workers today. Picture; GettyImages
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists