Trains cancelled on Ipswich to Felixstowe line

PUBLISHED: 15:17 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:17 13 January 2020

There are delays on the line between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: JOHN DAY

Archant

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been cancelled due to a train fault - causing yet more misery for Greater Anglia commuters.

Travellers have faced several weeks of the delays across the Greater Anglia network of late due to signalling problems on the network, as well as a shortage of trains.

Problems have eased in recent weeks, with services being restored on the main lines in and out of Ipswich while Greater Anglia's new trains have been introduced.

However today rail passengers faced disruption due to a points failure between Colchester and Manningtree.

And now train fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe means that services between the two towns will be cancelled, delayed or revised until the end of the day.

