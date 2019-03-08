E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Train disruption after car hits bridge

PUBLISHED: 18:51 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:51 05 November 2019

Services into and out of London have been affected by the delays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There is disruption to train services this evening after a car struck a bridge between Needham Market and Stowmarket.

All lines have since re-opened but Greater Anglia said it was expecting disruption to last until 8pm tonight with some services expected to be delayed by up to 30 minutes as a result of the issues.

A number of trains travelling on the mainline towards Norwich and London have been affected by the incident.

In a statement on Twitter Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia & Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

