Train disruption after car hits bridge

Services into and out of London have been affected by the delays Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There is disruption to train services this evening after a car struck a bridge between Needham Market and Stowmarket.

All lines have since re-opened but Greater Anglia said it was expecting disruption to last until 8pm tonight with some services expected to be delayed by up to 30 minutes as a result of the issues.

A number of trains travelling on the mainline towards Norwich and London have been affected by the incident.

In a statement on Twitter Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia & Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."