Greater Anglia train disruption continue as replacement rail service announced

PUBLISHED: 06:45 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 18 December 2019

Services are severely disrupted on the Ipswich to Peterborough line again today due to signalling problems. The issue is the responsibility of Network Rail and is affecting Greater Anglia services Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Disruption to Greater Anglia services continues today as signalling problems continue to affect services in Suffolk.

As signalling problems continue to blight the local network, the Ipswich to Peterborough line will again be suspended for the duration of today, with 16 trains already announced as cancelled.

Network Rail are responsible for the maintenance of signalling equipment on the line.

In a statement on their website, Greater Anglia say: "We are very sorry for the continuing cancellations between Ipswich and Peterborough.

"We are trying to resolve these issues as quickly as possible so that we can reinstate the normal train service.

"In the meantime, a rail replacement service is in operation."

When is the rail replacement service operating?

Buses are in operation between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough while the signalling problems are resolved.

Services leave Peterborough at 8am, 10am, 4pm and 6pm.

Services leave Bury St Edmunds at 9.10am, 11.10am, 3.10pm, 4.10pm and 5.10pm.

The buses take an estimated 90 minutes.

There are coaches and minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely to Peterborough, serving Manea, March and Whittlesea.

Those not using the rail replacement service in Ipswich are asked to travel to Norwich before switching to a train to Ely where East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough are accepting Greater Anglia tickets.

A similar option is also available for those wishing to change at Cambridge instead of Norwich, again using East Midlands' trains.

