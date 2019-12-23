Christmas Eve rail travellers warned to take extra time for journeys

Greater Anglia have made revisions to their Christmas Eve timetable Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Greater Anglia have warned travellers to take extra time if they are travelling this Christmas Eve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While many people will have already travelled home for Christmas, a large number are still expected to travel on December 24.

The last trains to depart on Christmas eve will be the 8.30pm to Norwich and the 9.27pm to Ipswich.

Passengers travelling between Ipswich and Peterborough are advised to check before they travel and to allow extra time for their journey.

Some train services have been reinstated on the line but will only be running once every four hours.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "We are currently only able to operate one train service every four hours between Ipswich and Peterborough.

"A rail replacement bus service is in operation where trains have been cancelled. This includes a direct bus service between Bury St Edmunds and Peterborough, in both directions, to speed up the journey and help people meet connections for onward journeys.

"Other buses will call at intermediate stations. A detailed timetable for the direct services is available on our website.

"We are very sorry for the continued service disruption, which is a knock-on effect of signalling problems on our regional routes earlier this month.

"All other lines are running normally."

No trains will run on Christmas Day with the only services on Boxing Day being between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.