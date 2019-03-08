Train trouble as Ipswich services cancelled
PUBLISHED: 20:39 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:39 03 September 2019
Greater Anglia rail passengers have been warned to expect delays on services running through Ipswich due to a signalling fault.
The signalling fault, which is currently being investigated by Network Rail, has so far caused three services cancelled.
Currently, this includes the 7.10pm service from Liverpool Street to Ipswich, the 7.58pm service to Felixstowe and the 8.28pm service from Felixstowe to Ipswich.
Rail replacement buses have been arranged for passengers between Ipswich and Felixstowe.
All other services passing through the station are running at reduced speeds.
A statement by Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until 10pm.
