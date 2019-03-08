E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Train trouble as Ipswich services cancelled

PUBLISHED: 20:39 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:39 03 September 2019

Greater Anglia services running through Ipswich are facing cancellation due to a signalling failure under investigation by Network Rail Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greater Anglia rail passengers have been warned to expect delays on services running through Ipswich due to a signalling fault.

The signalling fault, which is currently being investigated by Network Rail, has so far caused three services cancelled.

Currently, this includes the 7.10pm service from Liverpool Street to Ipswich, the 7.58pm service to Felixstowe and the 8.28pm service from Felixstowe to Ipswich.

Rail replacement buses have been arranged for passengers between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

All other services passing through the station are running at reduced speeds.

A statement by Greater Anglia said disruption was expected until 10pm.

