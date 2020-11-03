E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Normal train services to run during second lockdown

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 November 2020

Greater Anglia will continue to operate the current timetable during lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Greater Anglia will continue to operate the current timetable during lockdown. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Unlike the first lockdown, Greater Anglia is not making changes to its rail timetables this time around – although government advice is once again that people should only travel for work, to get to school or college, or other essential trips like caring or medical appointments.

That will mean fewer people travelling – but with the government hoping the new lockdown will only last for four weeks rail companies have not re-drawn their timetables.

Notices telling travellers of the new restrictions have started to appear at stations – but there are expected to be a few more travellers this time than in the spring, especially with schools and colleges remaining open.

MORE: During the first lockdown many trains ran almost empty

Meanwhile engineering work that closed the East Suffolk Line between Saxmundham and Lowestoft for nine days has been completed – the first trains ran on the new track at Brampton between Halesworth and Beccles on Monday.

Network Rail replaced three kilometres of track with 3,500 steel and 700 concrete sleepers. The level crossing on Station Road in Brampton was improved with a new deck where vehicles cross, tactile paving, handrails, fencing and signs.

Decks were also replaced at three nearby pedestrian foot crossings to improve the surface for those crossing the railway on foot.

The line was closed for nine days between Saturday October 24 and Monday November 2 to allow the works to take place.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “We’ve successfully carried out important track upgrades in the Brampton area to improve reliability of the train service for passengers using the East Suffolk Line.

“We have also used this closure to complete other key improvements to level crossings and the station to avoid separate future closures. I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carried out this work.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s Managing Director, said: “This work was essential to help improve reliability and punctuality. We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while this work was carried out.

“We are working with Network Rail to transform and modernise the railway in the region and our new trains have been running on the East Suffolk Line since last year.”

Become a supporter

