E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sunday disruption for rail travellers from East Anglia to London

PUBLISHED: 16:46 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 04 February 2020

Network Rail will be carrying out more work at Colchester. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Network Rail will be carrying out more work at Colchester. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Travellers heading from East Anglia to London by train on Sunday will have to travel by bus part of the way.

You may also want to watch:

The good news is that trains will be running from Ingatestone to London. The bad news is there will be buses from Ipswich to Ingatestone as Network Rail carries out work at Colchester, Marks Tey and Witham. Saturday's trains should operate as normal.

However this is the last weekend there will be trains to Liverpool Street until the start of the Easter Holidays. For the following seven weeks Network Rail will be installing new track at Maryland station, near Stratford closing the line south of Ingatestone.

During this there will be a bus link from Ingatestone to Newbury Park tube station on the Central Line - but journeys to the capital will take much longer than normal. The work at Maryland should be completed after the last weekend closure on April 18-19.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

Chinese New Year show cancelled in support of coronavirus fight

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: CARL LAMB

Man wanted by police after breaching court order

Cavey has links to the town as well as Mildenhall and West Row Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 petrol station to become more HGV-friendly in major revamp

An application to redevelop the Shell petrol station in Needham Market, off the A14 has been submitted. Pictrue: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s my livelihood’ – Bakery reopens after burglars smash glass in overnight raid

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane was broken into overnight on Friday, February 1. Picture: BMC CAKERY
Drive 24