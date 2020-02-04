Sunday disruption for rail travellers from East Anglia to London

Network Rail will be carrying out more work at Colchester. Picture: NETWORK RAIL Archant

Travellers heading from East Anglia to London by train on Sunday will have to travel by bus part of the way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The good news is that trains will be running from Ingatestone to London. The bad news is there will be buses from Ipswich to Ingatestone as Network Rail carries out work at Colchester, Marks Tey and Witham. Saturday's trains should operate as normal.

However this is the last weekend there will be trains to Liverpool Street until the start of the Easter Holidays. For the following seven weeks Network Rail will be installing new track at Maryland station, near Stratford closing the line south of Ingatestone.

During this there will be a bus link from Ingatestone to Newbury Park tube station on the Central Line - but journeys to the capital will take much longer than normal. The work at Maryland should be completed after the last weekend closure on April 18-19.