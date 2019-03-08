Updated
Greater Anglia delays following broken down train
PUBLISHED: 20:05 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:49 09 October 2019
Archant
Rail passengers between Suffolk and London Liverpool Street are facing delays due to an earlier broken down freight train in Essex.
The troubled train came to a halt between Marks Tey and Kelvedon on the line heading towards the capital.
But the faulty train is now back on the move at a reduced speed.
Greater Anglia say disruption could continue until 11pm, with services being cancelled or delayed.
It is also having an effect on the Norwich-bound line, with the 9.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich service among the cancellations.
