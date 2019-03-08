E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Greater Anglia delays following broken down train

PUBLISHED: 20:05 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:49 09 October 2019

Greater Anglia trains between London Liverpool Street and East Anglia are facing cancellation due to a broken down freight train at Kelvedon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greater Anglia trains between London Liverpool Street and East Anglia are facing cancellation due to a broken down freight train at Kelvedon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail passengers between Suffolk and London Liverpool Street are facing delays due to an earlier broken down freight train in Essex.

The troubled train came to a halt between Marks Tey and Kelvedon on the line heading towards the capital.

But the faulty train is now back on the move at a reduced speed.

Greater Anglia say disruption could continue until 11pm, with services being cancelled or delayed.

It is also having an effect on the Norwich-bound line, with the 9.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich service among the cancellations.

A full list of affected services can be found here.

