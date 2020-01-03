E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Disruption to London bound services following speed restriction

PUBLISHED: 08:48 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 03 January 2020

A Greater Anglia Train at Ipswich Station Picture: Neil Perry

A Greater Anglia Train at Ipswich Station Picture: Neil Perry

Greater Anglia services from Suffolk to and from London this morning have been disrupted by speed restrictions.

The restriction is in place between London Liverpool Street and Stratford, forcing the rail operator to cancel and alter services into London.

On their website Greater Anglia said: "Due to a speed restriction between Stratford and Liverpool Street trains will have to run at a reduced speed.

"In order to ease congestion and minimalise delays we have had to alter/cancel some services going into Liverpool Street."

Disruption is expected until 12pm.

