E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia's last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

PUBLISHED: 12:13 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 03 February 2020

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Greater Anglia has lost all but one of its fleet of diesel trains as more of its new Stadler-built bimode electric/diesel trains come into services across the region.

New trains are now in service on all rural lines in East Anglia - but there are no trains from Lowestoft until the middle of February because of Network Rail signalling work. Picture: PAUL GEATERNew trains are now in service on all rural lines in East Anglia - but there are no trains from Lowestoft until the middle of February because of Network Rail signalling work. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The entire fleet of 30-year-old Class 156 two-car diesel units have now been transferred to its sister company East Midlands Railway for use on services in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

That leaves only one 20-year-old Turbostar diesel unit left in the region - and that is expected to be transferred to Wales by the end of the week.

Over the last two weeks the fleet of bimodes, which have been giving problems since their introduction was delayed because of signalling problems at the start of December, has seen its reliability improve - and for the next three weeks fewer are needed because the Wherry Lines from Norwich to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth are closed because new signals are being commissioned by Network Rail.

The trains that are now being transferred away seem outdated now, but when they were first introduced they were seen as a massive improvement on the first-generation diesel multiple units they replaced.

You may also want to watch:

They initially came in the during the early 1990s, but were then moved elsewhere and replaced with older trains before returning to East Anglia in 2005.

They provided the mainstay of most rural services alongside single-car Class 153s.

These single-car trains were the first to be transferred away from the region. The moved to Scotland and Wales last November where they are expected to be added to existing trains to make them longer.

It is a tribute to the initial design of these trains - and to the increasing demand for rail travel - that these 30-year-old trains are still in demand from other train companies. There has been a shortage of diesel trains on the network for some time because the government had been planning for more electrification but abandoned many schemes several years ago when costs spiralled.

This means that many existing diesel trains are being refurbished and put back into service.

But Greater Anglia will have no diesel-only trains operating after the end of this week although its bimodes operate on diesel power for most of their journeys - although they do use electric power on part of some routes.

Most Read

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Person taken to hospital after A14 car crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

New homes rejected for pub site

The Fighting Cocks pub in Lowestoft. Plans have been refused for a development at the site. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24