Fallen tree blocking Greater Anglia branch line

Services between Sudbury and Marks Tey are suspended after a tree fell on the track Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

A fallen tree has caused cancellations to Greater Anglia trains between Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Marks Tey to Sudbury line is currently suspended, with replacement bus services arranged for travellers at those stations.

Network Rail and Greater Anglia have both informed the public that the tree, which has fallen on the track between Sudbury and Bures, has led to two trains being cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Sudbury station is also reportedly without power and lighting, according to members of the public.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: "Train services between Marks Tey and Sudbury is disrupted this morning due to a tree on line near Bures.

"Network Rail response team have been informed and are en route to the area.

"Until the tree has been cut and removed we will be unable to run between Marks Tey and Sudbury."

While Greater Anglia have warned that the disruption should be expected until further notice, Network Rail have said in a statement on their website they hope to reopen the line by 7.30am.