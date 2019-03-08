Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Greater Anglia shows off its new Intercity trains for services to London

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 01 July 2019

Standard class seating in the new Greater Anglia Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Standard class seating in the new Greater Anglia Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Rail company Greater Anglia has taken delivery of the first of its new Intercity trains that will be used to transform main-line services between Norwich, Ipswich and London.

New First Class seating in the Greater Anglia Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIANew First Class seating in the Greater Anglia Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The first 12-car trains built by Swiss company Stadler have now arrived at Greater Anglia's Crown Point depot in Norwich where they are undergoing initial testing before they start running on the line to Liverpool Street.

There will eventually be 10 of these trains in operation, and they are due to start entering service later this year.

The new trains have 752 seats compared to 614 on existing trains, still arranged in the two by two seating in Standard Class and one by two layout in First Class, that customers expect on an Intercity train.

There are USB and plug points for each pair of seats and a mixture of tables and seatback tables. Each train also has air conditioning, wifi and a passenger information screen in each carriage.

The accessible seating area in the new Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThe accessible seating area in the new Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Wider automatic push button doors for getting on and off the train are situated in the centre of carriages. The floor level is lower than on existing trains which makes the train more accessible for people with wheelchairs and buggies. On board, there are slightly higher seating areas, where the floor is raised above the train's wheels.

The new Intercity trains will be the only Greater Anglia trains with First Class seating. The majority of seats have tables, but some have seat back tables. The First Class seating is more spacious than the Standard Class.

There is a café bar and a large accessible area, designed with expert advice from disability professionals, including people with disabilities. Each train has an accessible toilet next to the accessible seating area. There is room for six bikes on the train.

The First Class, accessible and cycle sections are clearly marked on the outside of the trains with different coloured bands - yellow, blue and green respectively - so that they can be easily located from the platform.

One of the new Greater Anglia Intercity trains at Crown Point in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAOne of the new Greater Anglia Intercity trains at Crown Point in Norwich. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia director Ian McConnell said: "We've now got three out of ten of our new intercity trains in East Anglia, ready to undergo a series of safety and performance tests.

"We are very much looking forward to getting them into service, as they will completely transform our customers' journeys."

Most Read

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town target Mayor signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Commons speaker John Bercow ‘incredibly excited’ at opening of Colchester £12m innovation centre

From left, John Bercow, Cllr Tony Ball from Essex County Council, Jo Stevens from Oxford Innovation, University of Essex Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster and chief executive of SELEP Adam Bryan Picture: DAVE HIGGLETON

Ipswich Town striker Brown signs first professional deal

Zak Brown has signed a professional deal with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

‘Laughable’ - Shotley Gate rubbishes research claiming it is one of UK’s unhealthiest places to live

Shotley Gate, at the very tip of the peninsula, was in the top 10 unhelatiest places in Great Britian, according to research from the University of Liverpool Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Greater Anglia shows off its new Intercity trains for services to London

Standard class seating in the new Greater Anglia Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

RSPCA ‘shocked and disgusted’ by abuse allegations at poultry farms on Suffolk-Norfolk border

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists