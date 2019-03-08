New Greater Anglia bimode train spotted on test run in Lowestoft

A brand new, hi-tech train for Greater Anglia soon to be carrying passengers across the region has been spotted at Lowestoft railway station.

However travellers will have to wait a little longer before boarding one, as this one was just on a test run ready for its eventual roll-out later in the year.

Greater Anglia is replacing its ageing train stock - some of which dates back to the 1970s - as part of a new franchise agreement to provide services across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

The first of the brand new Swiss-made trains was spotted at Ipswich station earlier this week, with the latest sighting at Lowestoft station on Friday afternoon.

The bimode diesel/electric trains are due to be in service later in 2019 and promise commuters greater comfort, more seats and benefits such as free wi-fi onboard.

However they will need to be tested on every line they will run on, with every driver given specific training on how they work.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said earlier in the week that tests being carried out include the acceleration, braking and safety systems of the new trains.

"Other tests underway include an extreme sway test, to check the train performs safely when travelling around curves," the spokesman said.