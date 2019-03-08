Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Greater Anglia bimode train spotted on test run in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 10:43 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:57 08 June 2019

The Greater Anglia train on a test run in Lowestoft. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The Greater Anglia train on a test run in Lowestoft. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A brand new, hi-tech train for Greater Anglia soon to be carrying passengers across the region has been spotted at Lowestoft railway station.

However travellers will have to wait a little longer before boarding one, as this one was just on a test run ready for its eventual roll-out later in the year.

Greater Anglia is replacing its ageing train stock - some of which dates back to the 1970s - as part of a new franchise agreement to provide services across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire.

You may also want to watch:

The first of the brand new Swiss-made trains was spotted at Ipswich station earlier this week, with the latest sighting at Lowestoft station on Friday afternoon.

The bimode diesel/electric trains are due to be in service later in 2019 and promise commuters greater comfort, more seats and benefits such as free wi-fi onboard.

However they will need to be tested on every line they will run on, with every driver given specific training on how they work.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said earlier in the week that tests being carried out include the acceleration, braking and safety systems of the new trains.

"Other tests underway include an extreme sway test, to check the train performs safely when travelling around curves," the spokesman said.

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launches Tory leadership campaign

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists