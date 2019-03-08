Lines blocked after person hit by train
PUBLISHED: 08:49 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 22 October 2019
Archant
Services to and from London have been cancelled this morning after a person was hit by a train.
Greater Anglia reported that there would be disruption to services this morning following the incident between Chelmsford and Witham.
A number of services to and from the capital have already been cancelled this morning.
Greater Anglia said it was expecting disruption until 1pm.