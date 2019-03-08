Lines blocked after person hit by train

Mainline services to and from London have been cancelled this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Services to and from London have been cancelled this morning after a person was hit by a train.

Greater Anglia reported that there would be disruption to services this morning following the incident between Chelmsford and Witham.

A number of services to and from the capital have already been cancelled this morning.

Greater Anglia said it was expecting disruption until 1pm.