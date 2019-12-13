Greater Anglia and Network Rail promise to restore good service after rail chaos

Greater Anglia has recently cancelled many services due to signalling problems Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Rail chiefs are apologising to commuters after another week of disruption in East Anglia and say they aim to restore a full service on all lines except two from Monday.

One of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of hitting a car in Thorpe End Picture: GREATER ANGLIA One of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of hitting a car in Thorpe End Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The apology comes in a joint statement by Mark Budden, route director at Network Rail, and Jamie Burles, managing director at train operator Greater Anglia.

And it may be good use for passengers on the Ipswich to Felixstowe line where it is hoped to restore a full service from Monday.

The statement said: "We are very sorry for the disruption customers on our rural routes have experienced this week. We know how frustrating poor service is and we're working hard to restore them. Today we have been able to put in more services and from Monday we aim to restore a full service on all routes except Norwich to Sheringham and Ipswich to Peterborough.

"We are running a series of rigorous tests to identify the root cause of the problems, including examining the impact of leaf contamination, the level crossing mechanisms and how trains' wheels connect with the track signalling system.

"We're very sorry for letting our passengers down and promise them we are determined to restore the good service they deserve as quickly as we can."

Their statement came following more than a week of chaos on rail services around Suffolk and Norfolk, with rural routes hit particularly hard by signalling issues caused in part by leaves on the line.

Further frustration has also been caused by a shortage of Greater Anglia trains following the return of old leased units ahead of the roll-out of newly built Stadler bi-modes.

As it stands, the company currently still has nine of its old diesel trains in service - which have aided passengers on the Ipswich to Cambridge route.

But there has been little comfort for passengers on the Ipswich to Peterborough and Ipswich to Felixstowe routes, with widespread cancellations and replacement buses becoming the norm.

Despite the signalling issues, other franchises and freight companies have been running their trains on the same lines due to Network Rail prioritisation and ongoing attempts to better understand how old and new Greater Anglia trains interact with the track.

The authorities did add however that some services on the Ipswich to Peterborough lines may be subject to cancellation due to the wider impact of speed restrictions.