Disruption as train damaged after hitting deer

The train hit the deer between Harwich International and Dovercourt. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A train line in Essex has been disrupted after a train hit a deer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The train was stuck on the tracks between Dovercourt and Harwich International after an air pipe burst, causing the brakes to fail following a collision with the animal.

The train service between Manningtree and Harwich Town has been suspended and a rail replacement bus service is in operation.

Delays are expected until 10am and train services running through Manningtree and Harwich Town may be cancelled, delayed or suspended.

Passengers are advised that advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Also passengers whose journeys with Greater Anglia have been delayed by 30mins or more may be entitled to compensation for a portion of their fare.