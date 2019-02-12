Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Disruption as train damaged after hitting deer

PUBLISHED: 09:24 25 February 2019

The train hit the deer between Harwich International and Dovercourt. Picture: ARCHANT

The train hit the deer between Harwich International and Dovercourt. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A train line in Essex has been disrupted after a train hit a deer.

The train was stuck on the tracks between Dovercourt and Harwich International after an air pipe burst, causing the brakes to fail following a collision with the animal.

The train service between Manningtree and Harwich Town has been suspended and a rail replacement bus service is in operation.

Delays are expected until 10am and train services running through Manningtree and Harwich Town may be cancelled, delayed or suspended.

Passengers are advised that advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Also passengers whose journeys with Greater Anglia have been delayed by 30mins or more may be entitled to compensation for a portion of their fare.

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Firefighters delayed reaching burning house after cars parked on double yellow lines

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Yours for a cool £1.8m - former holiday home of Gordon Brown near Suffolk coast

Shadingfield Hall is on the market for £1.8million Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close part of the A11 following a collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Busy city centre road to close for more than two weeks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Disruption as train damaged after hitting deer

The train hit the deer between Harwich International and Dovercourt. Picture: ARCHANT

Life-saving air ambulance bids to become a 24-hour service

Anglia One crew at East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: EAAA

‘It was a brilliant feeling’ – U’s goalscorer Kent

Frankie Kent wheels away after heading home the U's equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Carlisle United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists