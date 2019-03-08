Person hit by train on main line towards London
PUBLISHED: 08:33 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 07 November 2019
Archant
A person has been hit by a train between Suffolk and London.
Greater Anglia said the main line between Colchester and Ipswich is blocked after the incident, warning that all services between the two stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised.
A number of services, including those to London Liverpool Street, have already been cancelled.
The firm said disruption is expected until further notice.
