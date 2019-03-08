Person hit by train on main line towards London

Services have been disrupted after a person was hit by a train Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A person has been hit by a train between Suffolk and London.

Greater Anglia said the main line between Colchester and Ipswich is blocked after the incident, warning that all services between the two stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

A number of services, including those to London Liverpool Street, have already been cancelled.

The firm said disruption is expected until further notice.