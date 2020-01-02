E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Revealed: How much your rail fares will go up by next year

PUBLISHED: 10:04 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 30 November 2019

Rail fares are due to go up again next year Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The price of rail tickets in East Anglia are set to be hiked by 2.6% from January, Greater Anglia has confirmed.

New fare prices will come into force on January 2, 2020.

The hike is slightly below the national average increase for rail providers of 2.8%, the amount revealed by the Department for Transport earlier this year.

Paul Plummer, chief executive of industry body the Rail Delivery Group, said: "We understand that no-one wants to pay more for travel, which is why train companies have for a third year in a row held the average fair increase below inflation while still investing to improve journeys.

"The industry will continue to push for changes to fares regulations to enable a better range of affordable, mix and match fares and reduced overcrowding on some of the busiest routes."

It comes at a time when Great Anglia is in the process of rolling out new locomotives, but also at a time when services are persistently delayed and cancelled due to train faults and signalling failures.

