Expect buses instead of trains on two key commuter lines on Monday

Passengers travelling on services between Sudbury and Marks Tey and Felixstowe and Ipswich can expect rail replacement services to start their working week.

Strong winds on Saturday left two trains damaged and Greater Anglia engineers have been working round the clock to fix them.

The Marks Tey to Sudbury train sustained damage after hitting two trees and has been taken out of service.

Meanwhile, a train on the Ipswich-Lowestoft line was also damaged and could not continue running.

Today (Sunday) rail services between Marks Tey and Sudbury have been cancelled with bus-stitution in place - and disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Engineers will work through the night to try to fix the damaged train but the rail company has already decided to take the Felixstowe-Ipswich train as cover for Monday morning.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said this would mean there would be some services by train and some by buses on the Sudbury-Marks Tey route, and a rail replacement service on the Felixstowe line.

He said it was "logistically easier" to use the Felixstowe train as cover for the Sudbury route.

He added: "We want to reassure passengers that there will be services on both lines, whether this is trains or rail replacement and we want to get services operating normally as quickly as possible. Our engineers will be working on the damaged train - we don't think it is a serious issue - during the night and hopefully get it back into service sometime tomorrow."

The company has apologised to passengers for the disruption.

Today the rail replacement bus service is being operated by vehicles from, Panther, Flagfinders and Peter Godward and is running between Marks Tey and Sudbury in both directions.

Buses start from Marks Tey 16 minutes past the hour from until 10.16pm.

Buses start from Sudbury 42 minutes past the hour until 10.42pm.