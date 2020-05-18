Greater Anglia brings in more trains – but passengers are still staying away

Extra measures to maintain social distancing have been put up at Greater Anglia stations and on the region’s trains – but so far there has not been any need to implement new rules, as passengers continue to stay away.

New signs and markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA New signs and markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Over the weekend new markings have been put up at the 22 busiest stations on the Greater Anglia network, as the company increased the number of trains it runs for people needing to travel to work.

The government – and Greater Anglia – is urging people to use public transport only if there is no other way for them to get to and from work, and to observe social distancing rules while on board trains and on stations.

And so far the public seem to have listened – a Greater Anglia spokeswoman said there had been no great increase in numbers travelling on Monday despite extra trains running with an enhanced Saturday services, 70% of normal trains, operating.

She said: “Staff at Colchester said there had only been about 50 more people travelling through the station across the morning rush hour today than they had seen last week. The increase really is very small and there should be no problem with social distancing.”

There are more markings at stations showing up two-metre distances and there are posters urging people to use the length of platforms and of trains to avoid them all going into the same carriages. Seats and most station facilities are sealed off – although toilets are open and staff are ensuring they remain hygienic. Some stations, including Liverpool Street and Cambridge. have one-way systems installed so passengers have to enter and leave the stations at different points. And there are one-way markings for routes around stations including footbridges and underpasses.

Greater Anglia has drawn up plans to introduce safe queuing for people arriving at stations if there is a significant increase in demand but the company has not yet had to introduce these.

The spokeswoman said: “We are keeping the situation under constant review and if we need to take more steps to keep people safe then we are ready to do that – but at the moment it looks as if people are taking the advice and are only travelling if the journey is absolutely necessary and there is no need for us introduce queuing systems just at the moment.”