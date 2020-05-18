E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia brings in more trains – but passengers are still staying away

PUBLISHED: 12:41 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 18 May 2020

New markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

New markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Extra measures to maintain social distancing have been put up at Greater Anglia stations and on the region’s trains – but so far there has not been any need to implement new rules, as passengers continue to stay away.

New signs and markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIANew signs and markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Over the weekend new markings have been put up at the 22 busiest stations on the Greater Anglia network, as the company increased the number of trains it runs for people needing to travel to work.

The government – and Greater Anglia – is urging people to use public transport only if there is no other way for them to get to and from work, and to observe social distancing rules while on board trains and on stations.

You may also want to watch:

And so far the public seem to have listened – a Greater Anglia spokeswoman said there had been no great increase in numbers travelling on Monday despite extra trains running with an enhanced Saturday services, 70% of normal trains, operating.

She said: “Staff at Colchester said there had only been about 50 more people travelling through the station across the morning rush hour today than they had seen last week. The increase really is very small and there should be no problem with social distancing.”

There are more markings at stations showing up two-metre distances and there are posters urging people to use the length of platforms and of trains to avoid them all going into the same carriages. Seats and most station facilities are sealed off – although toilets are open and staff are ensuring they remain hygienic. Some stations, including Liverpool Street and Cambridge. have one-way systems installed so passengers have to enter and leave the stations at different points. And there are one-way markings for routes around stations including footbridges and underpasses.

Greater Anglia has drawn up plans to introduce safe queuing for people arriving at stations if there is a significant increase in demand but the company has not yet had to introduce these.

The spokeswoman said: “We are keeping the situation under constant review and if we need to take more steps to keep people safe then we are ready to do that – but at the moment it looks as if people are taking the advice and are only travelling if the journey is absolutely necessary and there is no need for us introduce queuing systems just at the moment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire fighters tackle blaze in bungalow loft

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

28 Suffolk restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeaway and collection

One of The Forge Kitchen's delicious burgers topped with a brioche bun Picture: The Forge Kitchen

‘What you want is some leadership’ - Lambert calls for decision on future of season

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has called for better leadership in deciding the fate of the League One season Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia brings in more trains – but passengers are still staying away

New markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24