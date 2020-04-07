E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Empty trains as Greater Anglia keeps services running for essential workers

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 April 2020

Only three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

Only three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

Archant

This is what an Intercity train from East Anglia to London looks like during the coronavirus crisis – only three passengers were on this service from the region to Liverpool Street.

Only three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater AngliaOnly three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

While a reduced number of trains continue to run for essential workers, the number of passengers carried by Greater Anglia is only a tiny fraction that would normally be expected.

Fewer than 10% of normal passengers are travelling, and the government is supporting rail companies to keep a basic service running so essential workers – including NHS staff and police officers can get to work.

However on some services even fewer people are travelling – but the trains will be continue to run so essential workers can get through.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia conductor Nathan Long took these pictures on the 1400 train from Norwich to Liverpool Street on Tuesday – for much of the journey there were only three passengers on the 12-coach train so social distancing was no real problem. Some carriages on the new Stadler-built trains were totally empty.

A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said services were very far from normal on the region’s rail routes – but it was vital to keep trains running for those people who really needed them to get to work in vital services.

She said: “In common with the rest of the rail industry, we have seen a drop of about 90% in passenger numbers using our trains, as people are heeding Government advice to stay at home. We are running a reduced timetable, so that we can ensure a robust, reliable and punctual service for essential key workers who are travelling by train.

“These include many NHS workers both at the big regional hospitals across East Anglia and also in central London.

“We are operating enough trains with enough seats to ensure key workers can make their journeys and maintain social distancing while travelling. We are also monitoring passenger numbers on a daily basis to ensure the revised timetable remains fit for purpose.

“The safety of customers and staff is our top priority. We have stepped up cleaning of trains and stations, with particular attention to touch points, including push buttons, grab rails and door handles, topping up soap, water and toilet roll and following government guidelines for hygiene and to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

Ipswich: Evil thug jailed indefinitely for horrific attack on baby

Byron Braybrook

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£500m Snoasis project takes step closer to construction

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Empty trains as Greater Anglia keeps services running for essential workers

Only three people were on the train from Norwich to London. Picture: Nathan Long/Greater Anglia

Sixteen fire crews battle large thatched farmhouse blaze

Firefighters at the scene of a large thatched farmhouse blaze Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The entertainers – Town named as one of the most entertaining sides in Premier League history

Ipswich Town have been named as the seventh most entertaining side in the Premier League this century by Spreadex. Picture; ARCHANT

Demolition of 50-year-old pavilion for new sports centre and 3G pitches approved

Designs for the Capel St Mary community, social and sports hub have been given permission. Pictures: CAPEL COMMUNITY TRUST
Drive 24