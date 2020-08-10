Trains run on time as Greater Anglia boosts services post-lockdown

More than 95% of Greater Anglia trains ran on time over the last four weeks according to new punctuality figures from the company – including all lines from Ipswich and Colchester.

On the main intercity line between London, Ipswich and Norwich 95.3% of trains were on time – the figure was the same for trains from Ipswich to Cambridge and Peterborough while on the Ipswich to Felixstowe route 96.9% ran on time.

Exactly 95% of trains on the East Suffolk Line from Ipswich to Lowestoft were on time while 96.4% of trains on the Clacton/Walton branch and 97.8% of trains on the Sudbury branch were on time.

Jamie Burles, Managing Director, Greater Anglia said: “I’d like to thank our teams across Greater Anglia for once again providing our customers with an excellent service, despite all the challenges and complications resulting from the pandemic.

“Our teams have again showed their constant focus and adaptability, as the situation evolved in July, with further timetable changes and alterations to travel advice.

“We remain committed to providing the best possible service for everyone who is travelling by train and ensuring everyone can travel safely this summer and beyond.”