Railway stations across Suffolk and Essex have been awarded “Safe and Secure” accreditation in a project run by Greater Anglia and the British Transport Police.

A total of 63 stations across the train company’s network have received the award, including Ipswich, Colchester, Stowmarket, Clacton, Bury St Edmunds, Manningtree, Harwich, Saxmundham, Woodbridge and Lowestoft.

It acknowledges safety measures including good lighting, CCTV coverage, secure cycle storage and good access to rail staff, either in person or through help points.

Mark Tye, Greater Anglia’s safety compliance manager, said: “In the recent reassessment, we were delighted to retain Secure Stations status for 63 stations on our network.

“The accreditations demonstrate that our working partnership with the British Transport Police is creating a safe, secure railway for everyone so that passengers can travel with confidence.”

Greater Anglia continues to ensure that rail travel is safe for staff and passengers during the pandemic with an enhanced cleaning regime, on stations and trains, concentrating on high-touch areas such as push buttons, grab rails and door handles.

The train operator has also introduced a wide range of measures to make it easier for customers to maintain social distancing at stations and on trains – including floor markings, one-way systems, new signs and queuing systems.