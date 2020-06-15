Safety tips for travellers as Greater Anglia boosts number of trains on lines

Greater Anglia has increased its train services to a near-normal frequency – but is still repeating government advice to only use public transport if there is no other way to travel.

And the company has outlined its new measures to try to ensure the safety of travellers and staff as the number of passengers is set to rise as more people start travelling to work.

Most services are now running – although there is still an hourly, rather than half-hourly, off-peak Intercity service on the line between Ipswich and Norwich with some peak-time Intercities not stopping at Colchester or Chelmsford.

There are now three trains an hour between Ipswich and London – with one continuing to Norwich.

New safety guidance repeating that trains are still for necessary travel only – and that all passengers have to wear a face covering (not a surgical mask) – has been repeated. Greater Anglia is also advising people to stagger their journeys and publishes details on its website of trains which are likely to have the most passengers.

What Greater Anglia is doing to keep passengers safe?

Continuing to step up cleaning of our trains and stations, paying particular attention to high touch areas such as push buttons, door handles and grab rails.

Keeping soap, water and toilet paper topped up in our toilets on stations and trains.

Keeping toilets open wherever possible.

Making trains as long as possible, so that passengers can spread out throughout them.

Constantly monitoring passenger numbers so that we can make trains longer or increase the frequency if necessary.

Making it clear how you can keep your distance at stations with signs, posters, floor markings and tape.

Putting in queue systems and one-way systems where necessary to control the number of people on platforms or in stations at a time.

Discouraging the use of cash when buying tickets.

Deploying staff at some busier stations to help you follow all appropriate social distancing guidelines.

Following all Government and Public Health England advice on keeping our customers safe.

Closing some facilities such as waiting rooms and some seating so that you can maintain appropriate social distancing.

What passengers can do to travel more safely?

Check the Greater Anglia website before travelling.

Work from home where possible, shopping locally and less frequently and considering all other means of transport before using public transport.

Do not travel if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolating as a result of coronavirus symptoms, sharing a household or support bubble with somebody with symptoms or if you’re clinically extremely vulnerable and cannot shield during your journey & have been advised by the NHS test and trace service that you should self-isolate.

Wear a face covering on public transport. This was made compulsory from 15 June 2020.

Follow all Government and NHS hygiene guidance: wash your hands, cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue – and throw tissues in the bin. There is liquid soap available at stations and on-train toilets but there is no hand sanitiser so please bring this with you when you travel.

Greater Anglia is in the process of distributing hand sanitisers to stations and will update our website with more information on where and where these will be available.

Keep two metres apart where possible

Don’t leave your rubbish on the train or at the station, unless it’s in the bin so that our cleaners can spend more time cleaning than litter-picking.

Follow instructions about how you can keep your distance – listen to announcements, read posters and follow floor markings.

Comply with our queuing and one-way systems – they’re there to protect you and keep you safe.

Buy your ticket online or on our App on your phone and before you get to the station preferably, so that you minimise your time at the station.

Although you have to buy your ticket in advance, you are not required to make a reservation as reservations are not currently available because we’re rolling out our new trains fleet. Please remember to socially distance when choosing a seat whilst on the train.

If you need to buy your ticket at the station, please use contactless payment. We can still accept cash if you have no other means of payment.

Consider travelling at a less busy time. If you’re an employer, consider changing working hours to avoid peak times?

Stand back and let people off the train before you board the train.

Use all available doors and move down the train.

Please get on and off the train as quickly as you can.

Don’t congregate at the front of the train on the approach to London Liverpool Street. or Norwich.

If you’re wearing a face mask or gloves, please don’t discard them on the train or at our stations.

Only one person in a lift at a time.