Video

‘Welcome back to our safe trains` message from Greater Anglia boss

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles is hoping people will return to his company's trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles has recorded a message welcoming passengers back to the company’s trains as the industry tries to win back travellers who have been staying away from public transport since the coronavirus crisis started.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Passenger numbers are still very low even though restrictions on who can travel have been lifted. Passengers still have to observe social distancing and wear a face covering while on trains or at stations.

However the industry’s Rail Safety and Standards Board has calculated the risk of contracting Covid-19 during a one-hour train trip as one in 11,000 across the country – and say it could be less than that in an area with low infection numbers like East Anglia.

MORE: Rail bosses in joint appeal to boost safety message

Mr Burles emphasises the steps his company has taken to keep trains and stations clean and reduce the risk of infection – and stresses that safety is at the centre of all Greater Anglia’s activities in the post-lockdown world.